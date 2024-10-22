Ethereum (ETH) Trading Up 1.8% This Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2,630.77 or 0.03903722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market cap of $316.73 billion and approximately $15.49 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00040941 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00011908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011751 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,392,960 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.