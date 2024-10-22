First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Plans Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:HISF)

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.174 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of HISF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $45.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile
