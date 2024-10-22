First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, November 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 33.6% annually over the last three years.

FTHY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.71. 185,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,002. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $15.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50.

In related news, insider James A. Bowen acquired 4,370 shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $66,424.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 123,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,224. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider James A. Bowen bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,250. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James A. Bowen acquired 4,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $66,424.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 123,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,224. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

