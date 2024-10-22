First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, November 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 33.6% annually over the last three years.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
FTHY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.71. 185,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,002. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $15.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50.
