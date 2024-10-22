First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Plans Dividend of $0.14

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FPF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.28. 92,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,866. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $19.74.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.