First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) to Issue $0.14 Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.139 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FMB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.33. The stock had a trading volume of 122,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,988. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.37. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.13.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile
