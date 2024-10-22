Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 31,904 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 20,498 shares.The stock last traded at $40.68 and had previously closed at $40.49.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.25.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.17 million during the quarter. Firstsun Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 16.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Firstsun Capital Bancorp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sunflower Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and financial services to small and medium-sized companies in Texas, Kansas, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona. The company offers deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, checking and savings accounts, money market and term certificate accounts, certificates of deposit, and treasury management products and services.

