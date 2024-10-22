Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $12.10 Million Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,354 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.56% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $12,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter.

AOR stock opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $47.56 and a 12 month high of $59.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.61.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

