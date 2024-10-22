GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $262.00 price target on the stock.

GEV has been the topic of several other reports. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.83.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $276.41 on Friday. GE Vernova has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $281.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.25.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,699,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

