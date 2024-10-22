GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GEE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JOB opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.59. The company has a market cap of $28.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GEE Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of GEE Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 487,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 43,053 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GEE Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 176,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP boosted its holdings in GEE Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,499,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 150,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.