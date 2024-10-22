GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
GEE Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JOB opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.59. The company has a market cap of $28.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.48.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
GEE Group Company Profile
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GEE Group
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.