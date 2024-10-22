Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $117.20 and last traded at $117.33, with a volume of 518587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GPC. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.29.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.97 and a 200 day moving average of $143.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 8.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.9% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

