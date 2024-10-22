Getaround (GETR) and Its Peers Critical Review

Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Free Report) is one of 449 public companies in the “Software – Application” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Getaround to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Getaround and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Getaround alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Getaround $78.32 million -$113.95 million -0.05 Getaround Competitors $280.09 million $20.89 million 492.71

Getaround’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Getaround. Getaround is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getaround 0 0 0 0 N/A Getaround Competitors 523 1969 3878 69 2.54

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Getaround and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Software – Application” companies have a potential upside of 15.28%. Given Getaround’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Getaround has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Getaround and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getaround -132.69% -3,722.93% -64.71% Getaround Competitors -27.49% -109.72% -8.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.6% of Getaround shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Getaround shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.7% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Getaround has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getaround’s peers have a beta of 1.04, meaning that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Getaround peers beat Getaround on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Getaround

(Get Free Report)

Getaround, Inc. operates as an online car rental service company for peer-to-peer car sharing. The company operates Getaround, a digital carsharing marketplace, which is accessed through the Getaround app and derives demand from guests who want access to cars nearby 24/7 for various use cases, such as local and long-distance getaways, running errands, business travel, and driving to earn through rideshare and delivery platforms. Getaround, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Getaround Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getaround and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.