Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Trading 2.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.24 and last traded at $21.06. Approximately 151,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 72,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

Global X China Consumer ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $283.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92.

Get Global X China Consumer ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 741,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,657,000 after buying an additional 140,874 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $967,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the first quarter worth $232,000.

About Global X China Consumer ETF

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.