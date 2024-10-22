Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $178.74 Million

Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last week, Goatseus Maximus has traded 144.8% higher against the dollar. Goatseus Maximus has a total market capitalization of $476.11 million and $178.74 million worth of Goatseus Maximus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goatseus Maximus token can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Goatseus Maximus Profile

Goatseus Maximus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Goatseus Maximus’ official Twitter account is @gospelofgoatse. Goatseus Maximus’ official website is pump.fun/czlsujwblfssjncfkh59rufqvafwcy5tzedwjsuypump.

Goatseus Maximus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Goatseus Maximus has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Goatseus Maximus is 0.39835874 USD and is up 15.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $223,375,659.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/CzLSujWBLFsSjncfkh59rUFqvafWcY5tzedWJSuypump.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goatseus Maximus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goatseus Maximus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goatseus Maximus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

