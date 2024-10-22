Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (CVE:GPG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 204318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Grande Portage Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.73 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20.

About Grande Portage Resources

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, explores for, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Herbert gold property comprising 91 unpatented mining claims and located 25km in the north of Juneau, Alaska.

Featured Stories

