Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (CVE:GPG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 204318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
Grande Portage Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.73 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20.
About Grande Portage Resources
Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, explores for, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Herbert gold property comprising 91 unpatented mining claims and located 25km in the north of Juneau, Alaska.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grande Portage Resources
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for Grande Portage Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grande Portage Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.