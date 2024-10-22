Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Trading 10.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Free Report) traded up 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 157.20 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 157.20 ($2.04). 1,152,034 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 851,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142 ($1.84).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 146 ($1.90) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 146 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 147.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.34. The company has a market cap of £343.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,209.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online.

