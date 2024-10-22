Harbor Advisory Corp MA Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,266,000 after purchasing an additional 242,690 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,853,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.09. 699,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993,688. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $289.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.16. The company has a market capitalization of $430.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

