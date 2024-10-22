Head-To-Head Review: Nova Vision Acquisition (NOVV) versus Its Competitors

Nova Vision Acquisition (NASDAQ:NOVV – Get Free Report) is one of 661 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Nova Vision Acquisition to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Nova Vision Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nova Vision Acquisition’s peers have a beta of 0.03, suggesting that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Nova Vision Acquisition alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nova Vision Acquisition and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nova Vision Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Nova Vision Acquisition Competitors 115 685 933 19 2.49

Institutional & Insider Ownership

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 53.42%. Given Nova Vision Acquisition’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nova Vision Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

37.4% of Nova Vision Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 43.3% of Nova Vision Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nova Vision Acquisition and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nova Vision Acquisition N/A -2.84% 0.50% Nova Vision Acquisition Competitors -11.59% -45.10% 0.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nova Vision Acquisition and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nova Vision Acquisition N/A $150,000.00 1,850.01 Nova Vision Acquisition Competitors $557.20 million $44.25 million 74.99

Nova Vision Acquisition’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nova Vision Acquisition. Nova Vision Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Nova Vision Acquisition peers beat Nova Vision Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Nova Vision Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nova Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on sourcing opportunities that are in the PropTech, FinTech, ConsumerTech, supply chain management industries, or technology companies that serve these or other sectors. The company was formerly known as Lighthouse Acquisition. Nova Vision Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Vision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Vision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.