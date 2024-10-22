Hofer & Associates. Inc Has $5.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 3.9% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $9,050,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $378,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $199.76. The company had a trading volume of 413,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $201.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

