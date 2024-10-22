HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.38.

HUYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.40 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of HUYA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.70 price objective on shares of HUYA in a report on Friday, October 11th.

HUYA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUYA opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52. HUYA has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.30 million, a P/E ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 0.60.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.35. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. HUYA’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

HUYA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from HUYA’s previous — dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.

Institutional Trading of HUYA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in HUYA during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in HUYA by 160.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 180,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in HUYA by 162.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 171,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 106,182 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in HUYA during the second quarter worth approximately $5,197,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in HUYA by 407.5% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 411,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 330,659 shares in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

