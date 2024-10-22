iFabric (TSE:IFA) Shares Up 0.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of iFabric Corp. (TSE:IFA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.15. 17,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 19,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.
iFabric Stock Up 0.9 %
The firm has a market cap of C$34.85 million, a PE ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
About iFabric
iFabric Corp. engages in the design and distribute of women's intimate apparel and accessories in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intimate Apparel, Intelligent Fabrics, and Other. The Intimate Apparel segment designs, purchases, and distributes intimate apparel comprising a range of specialty bras, including patented reversible bra, patented bandeaux bra, and patented breast lift products, as well as distributes a range of apparel accessories under the Coconut Grove Intimates trade name.
