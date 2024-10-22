Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Sells 6,161 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) COO Brian Millham sold 6,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.75, for a total value of $1,785,149.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Millham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Brian Millham sold 8,427 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,359,560.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Brian Millham sold 5,735 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $1,526,771.70.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Brian Millham sold 4,056 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total value of $1,060,644.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Brian Millham sold 969 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.63, for a total value of $245,767.47.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.24. 3,099,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,379,897. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,635,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,490,446,000 after buying an additional 1,008,841 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 26.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,611 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,116,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,251,592,000 after purchasing an additional 407,834 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,329,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,141,562,000 after purchasing an additional 176,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 48.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,906,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,518,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Piper Sandler lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Cfra set a $343.00 price objective on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.66.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

