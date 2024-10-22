Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $7.99. Approximately 2,024,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 8,689,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.34.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 440,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $2,654,936.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 910,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,492,841.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 440,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $2,654,936.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,492,841.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 125,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $504,819.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,496.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,770,728 shares of company stock worth $27,661,329 over the last ninety days. 73.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUNR. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

