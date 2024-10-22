Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE):
- 10/17/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
- 10/10/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.
- 10/9/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $11.00 to $6.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/9/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/9/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/9/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/8/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
- 10/4/2024 – Sage Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.
SAGE stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 534,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,943. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $467.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.91. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $28.26.
Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.87% and a negative net margin of 458.30%. The business’s revenue was up 249.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.45 EPS for the current year.
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.
