Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE):

10/17/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

10/10/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

10/9/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $11.00 to $6.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

10/4/2024 – Sage Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

SAGE stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 534,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,943. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $467.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.91. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $28.26.

Get Sage Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.87% and a negative net margin of 458.30%. The business’s revenue was up 249.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 245.3% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.