iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Boosted by Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.

Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,977,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,996,122. The company has a market capitalization of $87.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.86. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $64.08.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.