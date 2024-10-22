iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUD) Trading Up 0% – Still a Buy?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUD – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.36 and last traded at $24.36. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Australia ETF
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.