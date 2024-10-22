iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 39.6% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 307,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $222.10 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $228.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.45.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

