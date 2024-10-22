iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 14,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

BATS:ITA traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.61. 300,875 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.72. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.