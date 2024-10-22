John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.050-5.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. John Bean Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.05-5.35 EPS.

John Bean Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:JBT traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.14. 311,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $82.64 and a fifty-two week high of $109.91.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.67 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.66% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.13%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Featured Articles

