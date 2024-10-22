JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Stake Increased by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,603 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Leo Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Leo Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.34% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $22,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2,969.2% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000.

NYSEARCA JIRE traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.71. 59,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,826. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.51. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $67.10. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

