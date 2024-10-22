Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $0.36 on Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last week, Kava has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market cap of $392.85 million and $11.52 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00040990 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00006925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011754 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,678 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

