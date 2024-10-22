Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.63 and last traded at $47.63, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.63.

Koninklijke Vopak Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average of $42.53.

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter. Koninklijke Vopak had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 32.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Vopak will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Vopak Company Profile

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products to the energy and manufacturing markets worldwide. The company operates LPG and chemical gas, industrial, chemical, and oil terminals; and owns and operates specialized facilities consisting of tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines.

