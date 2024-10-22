Krane Funds Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,954,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660,816 shares during the quarter. iQIYI makes up 1.2% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 1.25% of iQIYI worth $34,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in iQIYI by 65.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in iQIYI by 59.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the period. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Stock Performance

NASDAQ IQ opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.07. iQIYI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

IQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.70 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded iQIYI to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on iQIYI

About iQIYI

(Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.