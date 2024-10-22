Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 6,687 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,687 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 18,254.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 429,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 30.2% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 429,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 99,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.11. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.36.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

