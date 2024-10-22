Krane Funds Advisors LLC Takes $299.53 Million Position in KraneShares Sustainable Ultra Short Duration Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KCSH)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Sustainable Ultra Short Duration Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KCSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,920,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,529,000. KraneShares Sustainable Ultra Short Duration Index ETF makes up about 10.8% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

KraneShares Sustainable Ultra Short Duration Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:KCSH opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. KraneShares Sustainable Ultra Short Duration Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.15.

KraneShares Sustainable Ultra Short Duration Index ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

