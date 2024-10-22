LDR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

LDR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,370 shares during the quarter. UMH Properties accounts for approximately 3.7% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. LDR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of UMH Properties worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UMH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,541,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,212,000 after acquiring an additional 629,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 34,249 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UMH Properties by 11.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 41,774 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UMH Properties by 245.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 664,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after acquiring an additional 472,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 843.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UMH opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $20.64.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 million. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,228.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $52,758.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 412 shares in the company, valued at $8,050.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Profile

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.