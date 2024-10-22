Leo Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Leo Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,732,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,404,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,147 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $134,489,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,246,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,486,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,240 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,889,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,792 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $102,298,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $87.73. 2,416,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,044,102. The company has a market capitalization of $109.30 billion, a PE ratio of 239.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.94. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,480.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,340. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.85.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

