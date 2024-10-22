Leo Wealth LLC Has $3.21 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Leo Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,780 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JCPB traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.05. The company had a trading volume of 836,319 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2049 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

