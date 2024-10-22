Leo Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Leo Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.75 and a 200-day moving average of $121.97. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $131.85.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.