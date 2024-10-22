Leo Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Leo Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 316.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 228,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 173,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.0 %

TotalEnergies stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.90. 473,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.18. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $62.59 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.