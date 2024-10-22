Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Stock Holdings Lowered by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 55.8% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in Linde by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 25,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Linde stock traded down $3.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $479.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $229.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $361.02 and a 1-year high of $487.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.68.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,996. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIN. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

