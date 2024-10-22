Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Trading Up 2.9% – Time to Buy?

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36. 2,039,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 514% from the average session volume of 332,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Eight Capital decreased their target price on Lion One Metals from C$3.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, July 5th.
View Our Latest Report on Lion One Metals
Lion One Metals Stock Up 2.9 %
About Lion One Metals
Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company’s principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lion One Metals
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for Lion One Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion One Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.