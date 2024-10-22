Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Trading Up 2.9% – Time to Buy?

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36. 2,039,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 514% from the average session volume of 332,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Eight Capital decreased their target price on Lion One Metals from C$3.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

Get Lion One Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Lion One Metals

Lion One Metals Stock Up 2.9 %

About Lion One Metals

The firm has a market cap of C$94.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.41.

(Get Free Report)

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company’s principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lion One Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion One Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.