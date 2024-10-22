Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $14.04 on Friday. Lyft has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lyft will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Logan Green sold 10,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $119,953.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 330,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,779.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lyft news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 8,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $99,795.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 764,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,988,544.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Logan Green sold 10,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $119,953.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 330,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,779.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,664 shares of company stock valued at $380,048 over the last three months. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 592.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,424,349 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,620 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 27,739.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,192,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 39.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,870,599 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,475,000 after acquiring an additional 812,926 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,899,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $636,603,000 after acquiring an additional 782,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 600.2% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 608,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after acquiring an additional 521,537 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

