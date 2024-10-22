MaidSafeCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $0.67 (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 22nd. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $138.28 million and approximately $0.67 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin was first traded on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,823,340 tokens. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.

Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

