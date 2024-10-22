Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.60-4.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.039-1.041 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion. Manhattan Associates also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.600-4.620 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on MANH. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.75.

MANH stock traded down $3.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.32. 736,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,325. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $182.97 and a twelve month high of $307.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.08 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.07.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,872,615.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

