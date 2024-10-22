Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $5.48 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Maple Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 5.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Danaher by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.2% in the third quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.5% in the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 16.5% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,097,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,501,145.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Stephens started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.12.

Get Our Latest Report on DHR

Danaher Stock Down 2.6 %

DHR stock opened at $265.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $196.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.82 and a 200-day moving average of $260.34.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.