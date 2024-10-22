Maple Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 303.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Cintas by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Cintas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $210.30 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $123.65 and a 12-month high of $215.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cintas

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.