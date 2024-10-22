Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of MHH opened at $9.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $114.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mastech Digital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mastech Digital stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. ( NYSE:MHH Free Report ) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.95% of Mastech Digital worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.