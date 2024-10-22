Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of MHH opened at $9.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $114.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47.
Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
