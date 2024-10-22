McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 32.3% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $727,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,550. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,998 shares of company stock worth $9,935,493. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE MCD traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $314.83. 353,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,337,396. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.01. The company has a market cap of $226.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 60.10%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

