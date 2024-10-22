Medican Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MDCN) and Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Head-To-Head Review

Medican Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MDCN – Get Free Report) and Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medican Enterprises and Newmark Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Medican Enterprises alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medican Enterprises N/A N/A N/A ($1.34) N/A Newmark Group $2.54 billion 0.99 $42.58 million $0.22 66.32

Newmark Group has higher revenue and earnings than Medican Enterprises. Medican Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Newmark Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

58.4% of Newmark Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Medican Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of Newmark Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Medican Enterprises and Newmark Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medican Enterprises N/A N/A N/A Newmark Group 1.75% 17.78% 6.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Medican Enterprises and Newmark Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medican Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Newmark Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Newmark Group has a consensus target price of $16.17, suggesting a potential upside of 10.81%.

Summary

Newmark Group beats Medican Enterprises on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medican Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Medican Enterprises, Inc., a bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the medical and recreational marijuana sector. The company intends to invest in business of growing, marketing, research and development, training, distribution, and retail sale of medical and recreational marijuana in the United States and Canada. Medican Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Newmark Group

(Get Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners. It also provides tenant representation leasing; and global corporate services consisting of workplace and occupancy strategy, energy and sustainability services, technology, project management, real estate and lease administration, and facilities management. The company offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, and developers; lenders; small and medium size businesses; and multi-national corporations. The company was formerly known as Newmark Grubb Knight Frank Capital Group and changed its name to Newmark Group, Inc. in October 2017. Newmark Group, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York. Newmark Group, Inc.operates is a subsidiary of Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P.

Receive News & Ratings for Medican Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medican Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.