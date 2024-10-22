Moneywise Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Moneywise Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,421 shares during the quarter. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF comprises about 2.0% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Moneywise Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 106,395 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 499,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 89,900 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 384,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 373,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 108,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,436,000.

Shares of MUST opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $20.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55.

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

